Coronavirus: Mizoram churches to seek divine intervention

  • Aizawl
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:20 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:20 IST
A conglomerate of 15 major churches of Mizoram has asked its constituents to seek divine intervention to contain the coronavirus pandemic, a church leader said on Thursday. Member churches of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee were asked to seek God's intervention so that the state remains safe from novel coronavirus attack and the global pandemic is contained, MKHC general secretary Rev Lalrinsanga said.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, saying it has affected more than 1,18,000 people and claimed 4,290 lives worldwide. "All the member churches across the state will hold congregational prayer during church services either on Saturday or Sunday night as per their convenience," Lalrinsanga told PTI.

"We have appealed to the people to follow and obey the dos and don'ts set by the government in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the church leader said. The church leader also said that the committee held a meeting in Aizawl on Wednesday during which it expressed concern about alleged hoarding of essential commodities.

"The church committee appeals to the people not to hoard commodities and hike prices at the time of global crisis," he said. To allay fears of people, officials of state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department said there was enough stock of rice, cooking gas and oil to last for three months.

The state government has formally sealed state borders with neighbouring countries and states on Wednesday. The closure of borders does not mean disruption of the supply of commodities, the officials said..

