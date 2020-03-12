Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala,

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....
Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....
Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from enjoying the benefits of development....
France said on Thursday that Iraq needed to find those behind an attack on an international coalition military base that killed American and British troops and do everything to stop it happening again.France calls on the Iraqi authorities t...
A number of Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been kept away from the squad, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday. As it stands, a full Premier League programme is scheduled for this weekend, with third-place...
The money-spinning IPL mulled a closed-door edition in a desperate bid to avoid cancellation as the deadly COVID-19 sent Indian sports into quarantine after a government directive asked for fans to be kept away from all action to prevent th...
China on Thursday said the peak of the novel coronavirus in the country is over but its success in controlling the deadly disease has become complicated due to a global surge in the COVID-19 cases. In China, new cases keep declining and the...