Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat remains coronavirus-free so far

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:28 IST
Gujarat remains coronavirus-free so far

Even as the Centre has imposed visa curbs to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, no positive case of the deadly disease has been so far found in Gujarat, where more than 2,600 travellers have been screened at airports till now, said officials on Thursday. Out of the 65 samples of suspected cases collected so far in Gujarat, 63 came negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while two results are awaited, said a release by the state health department.

The '104' fever helpline is getting over 200 calls seeking information about the deadly virus, it said. A total of 2,611 travellers have been screened at Ahmedabad and Surat international airports so far, the release said.

Moreover, 1,217 travellers, who were kept under observation upon their return, have completed their 28-day observation period, the health department said. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had informed the Assembly that over 2,300 people, mostly crew members, on-board 55 ships were also screened at major ports in Gujarat.

As a precautionary measure, as many as 576 isolation beds and 204 ventilators have been kept reserved at different government hospitals in the state, the officials added. On Wednesday, India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The central government has also "strongly advised" Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's hotels brace for coronavirus losses, U.S. travel impact

Portuguese hotels are bracing for the loss of hundreds of millions of euros of revenue in the next few months due to the spreading coronavirus, while some of the countrys top tourist destinations adopted emergency measures to fight the epid...

Big Dutch galleries close until end of March due to coronavirus

The Dutch national gallery, the Rijksmuseum, and the nearby Van Gogh museum, two of the Netherlands premier tourist attractions in Amsterdam, will be closed to the public at least until March 31 due to the coronavirus epidemic.Their announc...

Coronavirus: Pakistan stocks down by 4.77%

Pakistans stock market took a hammering on Thursday with the benchmark KSE-100 losing 1,716 points, down by 4.77 per cent, amid coronavirus scare, crashing oil prices and panic selling. According to the Pakistan Stock Exchanges PSX website,...

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a U.S. senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus.Limited access to the Capitol building an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020