Gujarat remains coronavirus-free so far

Even as the Centre has imposed visa curbs to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, no positive case of the deadly disease has been so far found in Gujarat, where more than 2,600 travellers have been screened at airports till now, said officials on Thursday. Out of the 65 samples of suspected cases collected so far in Gujarat, 63 came negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while two results are awaited, said a release by the state health department.

The '104' fever helpline is getting over 200 calls seeking information about the deadly virus, it said. A total of 2,611 travellers have been screened at Ahmedabad and Surat international airports so far, the release said.

Moreover, 1,217 travellers, who were kept under observation upon their return, have completed their 28-day observation period, the health department said. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had informed the Assembly that over 2,300 people, mostly crew members, on-board 55 ships were also screened at major ports in Gujarat.

As a precautionary measure, as many as 576 isolation beds and 204 ventilators have been kept reserved at different government hospitals in the state, the officials added. On Wednesday, India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The central government has also "strongly advised" Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad..

