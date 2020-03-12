Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized, three arrested in Odisha

The Odisha Police has seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and arrested three persons in this connection, a senior officer said on Thursday. The banned drug, weighing 1.75 kg, was seized by the Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday from an area in the border of Khurda and Puri districts, he said.

"This was the biggest seizure of brown sugar in Odisha in the recent past," Director General of Police Abhay said. He said the STF has seized over 4 kg of brown sugar in the past two months.

A total of 546 grams of brown sugar were seized in 2016 while the quantity was 1.78 kg in 2017, 635 grams in 2018 and 2.56 kg last year, police sources said. The accused persons are being interrogated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.