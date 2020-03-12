Covid-19 scare: Manipur minister asks people to avoid mass

Amid the ongoing five-day Holi celebrations in Manipur, works minister Thongam Bishwajit Singh on Thursday appealed to people to "avoid mass gatherings" till the time Covid-19 is contained. Singh's appeal came two days after authorities shut the India-Myanmar border in the state "till further notice", with assistance from the Assam Rifles.

"There is no confirmed case of any individual affected by the virus in Manipur, but precautionary measures have to be taken, especially in the border areas," the minister said, adding that the government was keeping a watch on the state's lone airport in Imphal as well as other entry points. Holi, locally known as Yaoshang, involves mass gathering in every locality, with people taking part in cultural events and sporting activities over a period of five days.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, too, had urged the people of the state to "scale down" celebrations in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. "Safety and health of people are of primary concern," the CM had said, urging everyone to put a united fight against the disease..

