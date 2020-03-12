Man held with gun at Delhi Metro station

A 25-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at a metro station here on Thursday for carrying a country-made pistol, officials said. The incident took place at the Hazrat Nizamuddin station at around 9 AM.

Arvind Kumar, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, had kept a country-made pistol in his bag and it was detected by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel during checking of his baggage, they said. The man was handed over to Delhi Police for further probe, the officials added..

