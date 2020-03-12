Council clears bill to make nurse registration in Maha must

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday cleared a bill that makes it mandatory for nurses migrating to the state for work to register themselves with authorities here besides their home state. The bill, which amended the Maharashtra Nurses Act, 1966, was tabled by Minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh and later passed by the Upper House.

It was cleared by the Legislative Assembly on March 3. The amended act make it mandatory for nurses, who are registered in their home state and migrating to Maharashtra for work, to register themselves here as well.

The amendment also revives the Maharashtra Nursing Council, which is to be governed by an administrator. The council cleared another bill that fixed a salary of Rs 15,000 per month to drivers of the official vehicle of MLAs. The bill has already been cleared by the assembly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.