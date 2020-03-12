Left Menu
Congress condemns police action against MP minister in Bengaluru

The Congress on Thursday condemned the police action against its two ministers who had gone to meet the MLAs lodged in Bengaluru amid the political developments threatening the survival of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. "Our two ministers Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh, along with the father of a party legislator who is kept at a resort in Bengaluru, had gone to meet the MLAs but they were taken to a police station," AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik told reporters at a Jaipur resort where Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are lodged since Wednesday.

Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh are ministers in the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government. Alleging the "misuse of power" by the BJP, the Congress leader said the saffron party was conspiring to topple the MP government. He said the party will launch an agitation if they were not released.

"It is very unfortunate. Such an attempt to shatter the democracy did not happen before," he said. The Congress leader alleged that the MLAs kept in Bengaluru have not been allowed to carry mobile phones.

A Congress MLA lodged at one of the two Jaipur resorts said the BJP was trying to "murder the democracy", which will not be tolerated. He also informed that a meeting over the Rajya Sabha elections was held in the resort.

Nearly 90 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are lodged in the two Jaipur resorts since Wednesday..

