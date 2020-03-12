Turned down RS nomination offer from Gujarat to focus on organisational work: Rajeev Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla on Thursday said he turned down the party's offer of Rajya Sabha nomination from Gujarat as he wanted to focus on organisational work. The Congress on Thursday declared 12 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including party general secretary K C Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and senior Supreme Court advocate K T S Tulsi.

From Gujarat, the party named Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki. "I would like to thank Congress president Sonia ji for offering me Rajya Sabha nomination from Gujarat, but currently I am focusing on organisational work so requested her to nominate some other person in my place," Shukla said in a tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.