US woman raped at yoga centre in Rishikesh

A 33-year-old woman from the US was allegedly raped by a man at a yoga centre here, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Gitansh (26), an attendant at Rishikeshnath Yogashala, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman at the Muni ki Reti police station, she was raped by Gitansh on the night of March 10 after he offered her alcohol, the police said. The woman was learning yoga at the yogashala in Tapovan area for a month, Sub-Inspector Sanjit Kumar said.

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A medical examination of the woman was conducted and the report is awaited, he said..

