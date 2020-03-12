Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy Ship hands over 600 tonnes of rice to Madagascar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:20 IST
Indian Navy Ship hands over 600 tonnes of rice to Madagascar

India on Thursday handed over 600 tonnes of rice and relief material to flood-hit Madagascar, the Navy said. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shardul, carrying 600 tonnes of rice, entered Port Antsiranana, Madagascar on Tuesday. "The ship was carrying 600 tonnes of rice as per directives of Govt of India," a statement said. An official ceremony for handing over the rice from Government of India to Government of Madagascar was held onboard INS Shardul on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by the Madagascar Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba and various high ranking officials from the Madagascar defence forces and civilian organisations. The Indian side was represented by Ambassador of India to Madagascar Abhay Kumar and the ship's Commanding Officer, Cdr Abhishek Pathak. "The foreign minister of Madagascar appreciated the assistance provided by India and the Indian Navy. He described India as a true friend who is always there during the time of need," the statement added. Heavy rains hit the island nation in January affecting thousands..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

New York Fed says it will introduce new repo operations and change maturities of Treasury purchases

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will introduce new repo operations and start purchasing a range of maturities as part of its monthly Treasury purchases.The central bank will offer 500 billion in a three-month repo operation at ...

ANALYSIS-Shareholders pick holes in Europe's bank safety blanket

The euro zone followed Britain on Thursday with measures to support banks hit by the coronavirus pandemic but it offered little consolation to their long-suffering shareholders, faced with continued rock-bottom interest rates and a dire eco...

UBS cuts India GDP growth forecast to 5.1 pc for FY21

Swiss brokerage UBS on Thursday sharply cut its 2020-21 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.1 per cent on fears around the coronavirus outbreak and also weak credit growth domestically. The brokerage also cut its FY20 growth estimate margina...

EXPLAINER-Fed may go into its crisis tool kit soon. What's in it?

Analysts and economists increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to roll out measures beyond interest rate cuts and bond purchases to ensure financial markets keep operating smoothly and banks have ample liquidity during the coronavirus outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020