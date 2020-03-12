U.S. sanctions subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft over Venezuela
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on another subsidiary of Rosneft, ramping up pressure on the Russian state oil giant that the Trump administration has said provides a financial lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted TNK Trading International, a Swiss-based unit of Rosneft. Washington last month blacklisted Rosneft Trading SA, another subsidiary of Rosneft, over accusations it had actively evaded U.S. sanctions and propped up the Venezuelan oil sector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Soccer-Venezuelan coach fired after two months at Brazilian club
Spanish court refuses U.S. extradition request for ex-Venezuelan minister
Man in Washington state first in US to die from new virus
US coronavirus death toll rises to six, all in Washington state
Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found; two other cases confirmed