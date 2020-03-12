Coronavirus: all test reports so far negative in MP

All 23 persons in Madhya Pradesh whose medical reports have been received so far have tested negative for the coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. As many as 9,387 persons with travel history to affected countries were screened at airports in the state.

Of these, 690 persons were examined for suspected symptoms of the virus, additional director of the health department Dr Veena Sinha said. Samples of 27 persons were sent to the laboratory. "Of these, reports of 23 persons have been received. All of them came out negative. Reports of four persons are still awaited," she said.

In Indore, the local administration urged those who are suffering from cough, fever or cold to stay away from `Ger', the traditional procession taken out on the occasion of Rangpanchami festival. District Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said the administration has asked organisers of Ger to send out a message that those suffering from cold, cough and fever should stay away from this event..

