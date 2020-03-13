Left Menu
Delhi: 25-yr-old killed for refusing free ice-cream, 4 held

  New Delhi
  Updated: 13-03-2020 13:44 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 13:44 IST
Four people were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in the national capital after he turned down their offer of free ice-cream, police said on Friday. Lakshay (27), a student, his elder brother, Karan (29), a sales executive at a car showroom, and friends -- Dhiraj (26), a sales executive and Avinash (27) a shopkeeper were held within four hours of killing Amit Sharma (25), police said.

According to police, Lakshay, a student of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, had recently cleared his MBBS exam and was celebrating at home in Rohini along with Karan, Dhiraj and Avinash on Thursday night. Later, the group went out for ice-cream and noticed Sharma, his brother-in-law Rahul and a friend Ishant. Under the influence of alcohol, Lakshay along with his brother and friends offered free ice-cream to Sharma, Rahul and Ishant but they turned down the offer which resulted in an altercation between the two sides.

The group led by Lakshay left but returned soon after and caught Sharma near Sector 3, Rohini. After assaulted him with sticks, they fled the scene, police said. Sharma, who worked at a lubricant manufacturing unit owned by his father, sustained injuries on his head and was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"The eyewitnesses -- Rahul and Ishant noted down the registration numbers of attackers' bikes. Using the information, we caught the four men within four hours of the incident. A case of murder was registered at South Rohini Police Station, " Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said..

