J&K govt orders suspension of Nodal officer for Coronavirus control

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the suspension of Shafqat Khan, the nodal officer for Coronavirus efforts in the Union Territory for dereliction of duty. "Pending an inquiry into his conduct, Dr. Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, Health and Medical Education Department, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," Additional Secretary to GAD, Charandeep Singh said in official order.

During the period of his suspension, Khan will be attached to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, or the Chief Medical Officer, Kathua, he said. As per sources, Khan had been involved in some issues with the Chief Secretary over the control room operation setup for Coronavirus at the GMC hospital.

