J&K govt orders suspension of Nodal officer for Coronavirus control
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the suspension of Shafqat Khan, the nodal officer for Coronavirus efforts in the Union Territory for dereliction of duty. "Pending an inquiry into his conduct, Dr. Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, Health and Medical Education Department, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," Additional Secretary to GAD, Charandeep Singh said in official order.
During the period of his suspension, Khan will be attached to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, or the Chief Medical Officer, Kathua, he said. As per sources, Khan had been involved in some issues with the Chief Secretary over the control room operation setup for Coronavirus at the GMC hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Union Territory
- Kathua
- Health and Medical Education Department
ALSO READ
Huge decline in stone pelting incidents, violence in Kashmir: Lt Gen Joshi
Create separate homeland for KPs in Valley: Panun Kashmir to Centre
Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it: India at UNHRC.
BJP appoints 7 district party presidents for Kashmir region
Lt Gen Dhillon hands over command of Kashmir based 15 Corps to Lt Gen BS Raju