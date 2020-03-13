Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitch to postpone IPL over coronavirus grows stronger

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Friday said that he is hopeful that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won't go ahead with the Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 14:26 IST
Pitch to postpone IPL over coronavirus grows stronger
Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Friday said that he is hopeful that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won't go ahead with the Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst coronavirus outbreak. "World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus as a pandemic. Sports is very important but it cannot be at the cost of a health scare. IPL is a sport where people come in huge numbers, so I think and hope that IPL can be postponed," Supriyo told ANI outside the Parliament.

When asked whether IPL should be postponed or not, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor replied: "My personal opinion is that whenever a big event is scheduled, it is done to attract a big crowd, but if the necessary precautions cannot be taken, then it needs to be postponed. It is not a political matter. It should be done looking at the safety of people. If events can be postponed, then it should." Earlier in the day, sources within the BCCI said that the board has invited all eight franchises for the IPL's governing council meeting on March 14.

Amidst coronavirus fears, the cricketing board has mainly two options-- either postpone IPL or play it behind closed doors. The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic which has put IPL's scheduling in doubt.

The Sports Ministry has also asked all National Sports Federations (NSFs), including the BCCI to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines. As per the guidelines issued, it has been asked to avoid large public gatherings.

Due to the visa regulation, sources within the IPL's governing council said that the foreign players would not be available for the tournament. "Yes, foreign players will not be available. We will discuss this and other issues at our governing council meeting scheduled for March 14," a source in IPL governing council had told ANI.

The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and 68,000 recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

'My father is a free man again,' writes Farooq Abdullah's daughter after Govt revokes detention order of NC chief

Minutes after the news came in that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months in detention, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan expressed happiness over Twitter and said, My father is a free ma...

Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested ...

Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously on Friday to declare a state of emergency until April 13 to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases in the country more than tripled to 23.The Balkan country confirmed...

Government enjoined by Constitution to protect human rights

As March marks Human Rights Month, the government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing and protecting human rights.Government is enjoined by the Constitution to advance and to protect, without fear or favor, peoples democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020