Left Menu
Development News Edition

No proposal to ban buffalo meat, fish exports: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 14:37 IST
No proposal to ban buffalo meat, fish exports: Govt

The government on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal to ban the export of buffalo meat or fish. During Question Hour, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, said, "There is no proposal to ban the export of buffalo meat or any meat or fish." Replying to a supplementary, he said India exports buffalo meat and fish to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore.

In reply to another query, he said upkeep of cowsheds fall under the purview of states. Not much aid could be extended to cowsheds from the Animal Welfare Board given its meagre Rs 4 crore budget which also takes care of salary and wages of employees, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

European stock markets calm after pandemic-driven crash

European stock markets found some footing on Friday, after logging their worst day ever as fears of an economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic were deepened by the European Central Banks decision to hold interest rates steady.The bench...

Cricket-Start of Indian Premier League Twenty20 postponed to April 15

The start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament has been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Friday.The Indian government said late on Wedne...

Soccer-Everton squad self-isolate as player reports coronavirus symptoms

Evertons first team squad and coaching staff are self-isolating after a player reported symptoms of COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday. The development follows Arsenals decision to isolate their squad and staff after manager M...

'My father is a free man again,' writes Farooq Abdullah's daughter after Govt revokes detention order of NC chief

Minutes after the news came in that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months in detention, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan expressed happiness over Twitter and said, My father is a free ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020