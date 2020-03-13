ICMR apprises VP Naidu of issues faced by poultry sector due to coronavirus

A delegation led by Bahadur Ali, Chairman, All India Poultry Breeders Association called on the Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and apprised him of the problems faced by the poultry sector in the wake of the widespread fears about the impact of novel Coronavirus on the poultry industry.

They informed the Rajya Sabha Chairman that false news about the threat to the poultry industry was creating panic among the people and resulted in a massive reduction in the consumption of poultry products.

Quoting American biologist, Dr. Bruce Lipton, the Vice President said that the "fear of coronavirus was more deadly than the virus itself."

He asserted that all forms of rumor-mongering must stop and efforts must be made to restore the industry to normalcy.

The Vice President also spoke to the Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Prof. Balram Bhargava, and advised ICMR to issue an advisory to allay the fears of the people on the consumption of chicken and eggs.

He said that the dissemination of correct information as necessary to assure both consumers and sellers.

Stating that millions of farmers are dependent on the poultry sector especially in rural India, Vice President said that the sector has a key role in creating secondary income for farmers apart from providing nutritional security to people.

Shri Naidu asked the Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Thakur, who was present at the meeting, to look into the matter.

The Vice President asked all stakeholders to make collective efforts in providing the right information to people.

Shri Thakur assured the delegation that the government would examine the matter and do the needful.

Shri Ranjith Reddy, Member of Parliament and President, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association and Shri Suresh Chitturi, Vice President of All India Poultry Breeders Association (AIPBA) were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

