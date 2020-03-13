Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

A militant was killed on Friday in a brief encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

The encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shahtullo village of Baramulla after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said

He said one unidentified militant was killed in the exchange of firing with security forces. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.