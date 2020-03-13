Left Menu
Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh orders Aanganwadis, libraries, pools to remain closed till March 31

Chhattisgarh government has announced that all public libraries, gyms, swimming pools, water parks in urban areas and Aanganwadis will remain closed till March 31 in the state in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh government has announced that all public libraries, gyms, swimming pools, water parks in urban areas and Aanganwadis will remain closed till March 31 in the state in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. "To prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), all Anganwadis and Mini Anganwadis in the state will remain closed till March 31," a statement from Chhattisgarh government said on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reviewed the measures and preparation to tackle the spread of coronavirus and directed that schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till March 31. In the meeting, held at the residence of Baghel after his return from New Delhi, a decision was taken to close all schools and colleges till March 31 in line with the Centre's advisory.

The schools and colleges, where examinations are underway, have been allowed to remain open, according to official statements from the state's School Education and Higher Education departments. The Chief Minister also directed the Health Department to keep a close eye on the situation and take appropriate actions to prevent the spread of the infection in the state.

Baghel also directed the administration to raise awareness about coronavirus and advertise the advisory issued by the health ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

