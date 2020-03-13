Bird flu outbreak in Malappuram: Culling to begin on Saturday

Malappuram, Mar 13 (PTI): Ten specially-trained squads will from Saturday begin culling and disinfecting operations around one-km radius of Palathingal from where the outbreak of bird flu was detected. The Animal Husbandry Officer (AHO) of Malappuram Rani Oommen said training for the squad members was underway at the Parappangadi municipal office.

"Each team would have six or seven members. The culling of birds and pets in around one-km aerial radius of Palathingal, where the outbreak of bird flu has been detected, would begin on Saturday," the AHO said. As ordered by the district collector, trade of eggs, chicken and pets around 10-km of the epicentre has been prohibited, the official said.

Malappuram district collector Jaffer Malik had on Thursday confirmed the outbreak of bird flu in Palathingal and imposed a ban on trade of chickens, pets and other birds in and around 10-km radius of the site. Last Saturday, the bird flu outbreak was detected in two poultry famrs in Vengeri and West Kodiyathoor in Kozhikode district.

Culling and disinfecting the one-km radius of these two spots have almost been completed and a final combing as part of surveillance would continue to ensure fool-proof disinfection of the one-sq km area around the area, sources in the AH department said..

