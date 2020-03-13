Maha: Senior power company official kills self

A senior official of Maharasthra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Friday, police said. Dilip Ghugal (52), a regional director (Nagpur division) of MSEDCL, was walking on the railway platform at around 1 pm, when he spotted a goods train pulling into the station and put is head in front of it, a Government Railway Police official said.

The train ran over the victim, who was decapitated, the official said. Ghugal, a resident of Bijli Nagar colony, was dropped off at the station by his driver, he said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem at Indira Gandhi Government College and Hospital, he added. A case of accidental death will be registered in this regard, the official said, adding that the exact cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

