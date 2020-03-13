Left Menu
Maha: Senior power company official kills self

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:57 IST
Maha: Senior power company official kills self

A senior official of Maharasthra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Friday, police said. Dilip Ghugal (52), a regional director (Nagpur division) of MSEDCL, was walking on the railway platform at around 1 pm, when he spotted a goods train pulling into the station and put is head in front of it, a Government Railway Police official said.

The train ran over the victim, who was decapitated, the official said. Ghugal, a resident of Bijli Nagar colony, was dropped off at the station by his driver, he said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem at Indira Gandhi Government College and Hospital, he added. A case of accidental death will be registered in this regard, the official said, adding that the exact cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained..

