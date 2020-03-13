Coronavirus scare: Bihar govt orders closure of schools,

The Bihar government on Friday announced closure of all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, zoos and public parks till March 31 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic. An announcement to this effect was made here by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar shortly after a high-level meeting to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Chief Minister, however, made it clear that candidates appearing for their CBSE exams will be allowed to do so and that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that those venturing out in public places do not catch the contagion. According to the state health department, 52 people with symptoms associated with COVID 19 have so far been tested but none was found positive for coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.