Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus threat: Delhi govt bans sports gatherings, including IPL

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:14 IST
Coronavirus threat: Delhi govt bans sports gatherings, including IPL

The Delhi government has stopped all sports gatherings, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid novel coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said district magistrates have been asked to ensure that all directives pertaining to coronavirus are implemented and they have also been asked to keep a close watch on the possible spread of the virus in their respective regions. All sports gatherings will be banned, including the IPL, in the wake of coronavirus threat, he said.

"Social distancing is the most effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus cases in Delhi and India. To maintain social distancing, it is important to avoid any big event which witnesses huge public gatherings. "The IPL and such sports events witness huge gatherings, therefore, we have decided to stop such events with an immediate effect till further order," Sisodia said. Stressing on the need to contain the disease by adopting preventive measures, he advised people to avoid any large gatherings. "I want to tell everyone to not wait for the government orders but to proactively avoid any big gatherings. The government is doing their best but to stop the spread of coronavirus, mutual cooperation of the people and the government is very important," he said.

Citing the example of Korea, Sisodia said coronavirus was contained for the first 30 cases but the 31st patient passed it to thousands of other people. "In order to prevent instances like these, the Delhi government has ordered that no big gatherings should take place but if you find any such gatherings where people are coming from different places, please avoid such venues. "We believe that such strict preventive steps are the only way to stop this disease and many other countries are following such steps," he said. Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said self-quarantine is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"This is an exponential threat where every day counts. I would urge people to self-quarantine themselves. "If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get your tests done, avoid public gatherings and stay at home. This is the best way to contain the spread of this disease," Jain said. Delhi has so far reported six cases of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian security forces to empty city streets to fight coronavirus -IRNA

Irans security forces will empty the streets of its cities in the next 24 hours in a drive to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, state television reported on Friday.Iran is one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic outside C...

FOCUS-Cleaning product makers race to labs to bolster coronavirus claims

As global makers of household cleaners race to pitch their products as coronavirus killers, one major company, Reckitt Benckiser, may have a leg up on the competition.The maker of Lysol and Dettol disinfectants said it has already obtained ...

Mauritius central bank pumps in liquidity to support businesses

The Bank of Mauritius said on Friday it will offer 5 billion rupees 131.06 million in liquidity support to businesses, through commercial banks, to cushion businesses from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The bank said interest on the lo...

Rome churches remain open after Catholics rail against "Christ in quarantine"

A cardinal on Friday modified his order to close Romes churches to help contain the spread of coronavirus after Pope Francis cautioned against drastic measures and Catholics took to social media to complain. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020