Coronavirus threat: Delhi govt bans sports gatherings, including IPL

The Delhi government has stopped all sports gatherings, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid novel coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said district magistrates have been asked to ensure that all directives pertaining to coronavirus are implemented and they have also been asked to keep a close watch on the possible spread of the virus in their respective regions. All sports gatherings will be banned, including the IPL, in the wake of coronavirus threat, he said.

"Social distancing is the most effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus cases in Delhi and India. To maintain social distancing, it is important to avoid any big event which witnesses huge public gatherings. "The IPL and such sports events witness huge gatherings, therefore, we have decided to stop such events with an immediate effect till further order," Sisodia said. Stressing on the need to contain the disease by adopting preventive measures, he advised people to avoid any large gatherings. "I want to tell everyone to not wait for the government orders but to proactively avoid any big gatherings. The government is doing their best but to stop the spread of coronavirus, mutual cooperation of the people and the government is very important," he said.

Citing the example of Korea, Sisodia said coronavirus was contained for the first 30 cases but the 31st patient passed it to thousands of other people. "In order to prevent instances like these, the Delhi government has ordered that no big gatherings should take place but if you find any such gatherings where people are coming from different places, please avoid such venues. "We believe that such strict preventive steps are the only way to stop this disease and many other countries are following such steps," he said. Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said self-quarantine is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"This is an exponential threat where every day counts. I would urge people to self-quarantine themselves. "If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get your tests done, avoid public gatherings and stay at home. This is the best way to contain the spread of this disease," Jain said. Delhi has so far reported six cases of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO)..

