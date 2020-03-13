MP Governor removes six `Scindia loyalist' ministers

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday removed six ministers, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Amid the ongoing political crisis triggered by Scindia's exit from the Congress and rebellion of 22 MLAs who support him, Nath had, on March 10, written to Tandon seeking immediate removal of the six ministers.

Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari were removed from the cabinet with immediate effect on Friday, said a Public Relations Department official. Earlier in the day, Nath met the governor at 11 am and submitted a letter expressing his government's willingness to face a floor test in the Assembly..

