5 dead in rain-related incidents in UP's Sitapur

  • Sitapur
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:23 IST
Five people, including three women, have died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, officials said. In the latest case on Friday, Ram Prasad (55), who was under a tin shed during hailstorm, was killed when a tree fell on it, police said.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl in Rampurkalan area died as a wall collapsed on her due to rains, they said. A father-son duo were struck by lightening in Sandana area leading to the death of the son, while one Resham (14) of Sadarpur died when a tree fell on her due to heavy rains and thunderstorm, police said.

A 40-year-old woman, identified as Daya, was killed in Sandana on Thursday when a wall of her house collapsed due to heavy rains, they said. Rainfall and thunderstorms have occurred in the district in the last two days, officials said.

Monetary compensation given in such incidents under Natural Disaster Fund will be provided after post-mortem examinations, said Sitapur SDM Amit Bhatt. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make proper assessment of losses due to hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of the state on Thursday and extend immediate compensation..

