Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and restored to firing and shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence spokesperson said

Around 3.00 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Mankote sector, he said

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

