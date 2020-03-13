Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and restored to firing and shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence spokesperson said
Around 3.00 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Mankote sector, he said
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the spokesperson said.
