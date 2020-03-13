Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre approves to remove ambiguities in Modified New Pricing Scheme

The Centre on Friday approved the proposal of Department of Fertilisers to remove ambiguities in the Modified New Pricing Scheme -III (NPS-III) for the determination of fixed costs for the urea units.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:36 IST
Centre approves to remove ambiguities in Modified New Pricing Scheme
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar during a media briefing in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Friday approved the proposal of Department of Fertilisers to remove ambiguities in the Modified New Pricing Scheme -III (NPS-III) for the determination of fixed costs for the urea units. "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the proposal of Department of Fertilisers to remove ambiguities in the Modified New Pricing Scheme -III (NPS-III) for determination of fixed costs for the urea units," a press release informed.

"Modified NPS-III was notified on April 2, 2014. However, due to the ambiguous language of the notification, it could not be implemented. The above decision will facilitate its smooth implementation which will result in the grant of Additional Fixed Cost of Rs 350/MT to 30 urea manufacturing units," added the release. The implementation of the Modified NPS-III will result in gains to existing urea units to the extent of their actual increase in fixed cost with ceilings as mentioned in the proposal which will ensure that no unit is benefited unduly," the statement further said, adding that this will facilitate the continued operations of the urea units resulting in a sustained and regular supply of urea to the farmers.

According to the statement, the approval will also grant the special compensation of Rs 150/MT to urea units, which are more than 30 years old and converted to gas, which will incentivise these units to remain viable for sustained production. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

J&J sees high demand for consumer products as coronavirus spreads

Johnson Johnson is seeing a spike in demand for its consumer products in some markets, the company said on Thursday, as the rapid spread of coronavirus around the world prompts people to stock up on essentials.The company, which makes Tyle...

COVID-19: England postpones Test series against Sri Lanka

England have postponed the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic worsening globally. England have made the decision to return their players to the UK and postpone the...

UK coronavirus cases rise 35% to 798 in a day

British cases of coronavirus rose 35 to 798 over the past 24 hours, health authorities said.Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan. 31. There have so far been 10 deaths from the virus in the United Kingdom.A total of 3...

Breakdancing opera star uses Instagram to promote classical music

With close to 60,000 Instagram followers, Polish opera singer and breakdancer Jakub Jozef Orlinski says he is trying to use social media to break down cultural barriers and attract younger audiences to classical music. Only 5 of Poles aged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020