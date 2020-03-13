Left Menu
Congress seeks white paper on Himachal economy

  • Shimla
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:05 IST
The Congress alleged on Friday that some facts about the debt of the Himachal Pradesh government were not stated in the budget, demanding a white paper on the "deteriorating economy" of the state. On March 6, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had presented a Rs 49,131-crore Budget for the fiscal 2020-21. Participating in the budget discussion in the state Assembly, Shillai Congress legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday said the government should bring out a white paper on "deteriorating economy" of the state.

Chauhan, a five-time MLA, alleged that some facts about government debt have not been highlighted in the 2020-21 budget. He alleged the debt burden of the state has risen to Rs 59,000 crore as the current government has accumulated Rs 12,770 crore loan so far but these facts have been "hidden in the budget".

Industries minister Bikram Singh, BJP MLAs Narinder Bragta, Narinder Thakur and Congress legislator Dhani Ram Shandil also participated in the discussion..

