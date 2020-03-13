Left Menu
COVID-19 : Karnataka closes malls, cinema halls, pubs etc

In order to help contain the spread of coronavirus the state government has closed all malls, cinema halls, pubs, night clubs, etc for a week.

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:32 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:32 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In order to help contain the spread of coronavirus the state government has closed all malls, cinema halls, pubs, night clubs, etc for a week. "All malls, cinema halls, pubs, night clubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the state have been banned for one week in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus. Wedding functions and summer camps will not be allowed to take place during this period," said chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday while addressing a presser.

Further, leaves of all government doctors and health officials have been canceled. "All government and government-aided colleges will also remain closed from March 14 till March 28 in wake of Coronavirus pandemic," informed Karnataka Department of Collegiate Education.

Earlier today, Google said that an employee at its Bengaluru office has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. Indian has confirmed 81 cases of infection. (ANI)

