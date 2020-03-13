Malls, theatres, pubs closed in Karnataka due to coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Friday announced that all malls, theatres, night clubs, pubs and swimming pools will remain closed from Saturday till Mar 21 in the State. He also announced that wedding functions and summer camps will not be allowed to take place during this period.

Yeddiyurappa also stated that the leaves of all government doctors and health officials have been cancelled and they have been ordered to be present on duty, in order to provide uninterrupted service in case of an emergency. The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concerns both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

