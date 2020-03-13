Left Menu
BJD's Sasmit Patra urges govt to rejig geopolitical approach in Afghanistan following US-Taliban agreement

BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has urged the Central government to rejig its geopolitical approach in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the recently negotiated peace deal between the United States and the Taliban which he described as geopolitical disadvantageous for India and has serious implications for its national security.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 13-03-2020 19:37 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 19:37 IST
BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra. Image Credit: ANI

BJD's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sasmit Patra has urged the Central government to rejig its geopolitical approach in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the recently negotiated peace deal between the United States and the Taliban, which he described as geopolitical disadvantageous for India and with serious implications for its national security. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour on Friday, Patra said that the signed agreement is a cause of major concern for India, given that the country has invested heavily in infrastructure and "have major interest in energy" in the country.

"We (India) are saying that we are a contiguous territory with Afghanistan, so they are a neighbour. Having said that, over the next 14 months as the united states will withdraw, there are large spaces of Afghanistan which are not controlled by the Taliban. Those spaces are susceptive for Pakistan to actually push terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and LeT," he said. "Further, we need to strengthen the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) policy. BIMSTEC has emerged as a major platform as compared to SAARC," he added.

Speaking in turn, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the government should take note of the US-Taliban Agreement in Afghanistan. Representatives of the United States and the Taliban last month signed the long-awaited deal in Qatar's capital city of Doha, calling for a gradual withdrawal of US troops if the Taliban negotiates with the Afghan government and cuts ties with terrorist groups.

Reacting to the signing of the agreement, India had said that its consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled process. (ANI)

