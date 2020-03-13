Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister

At times when centre and states are pulling all stops to help contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that malls and theatres will remain open in the state. "Malls and theatres will remain open in the state while all the political, religious gatherings and sports events are banned," said Tope.

This comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus. Tope said that the number of positive coronavirus cases may increase hence everyone should take precautions to help contain the spread of the virus.

"The number of positive coronavirus cases may increase hence everyone should take precautions. I appeal to people to not pay heed to rumours. There is no need to panic. The isolation beds are available in all districts of the state. We are seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's permission to start testing labs," he said. Earlier today, the Indian Navy said that 44 Indian citizens who have been evacuated from Iran, have been shifted to the Naval quarantine facility at Mumbai.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that so far 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 64 are Indians, and the rest are foreign nationals. Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

