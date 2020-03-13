Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister

At times when centre and states are pulling all stops to help contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that malls and theatres will remain open in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:41 IST
Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At times when centre and states are pulling all stops to help contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that malls and theatres will remain open in the state. "Malls and theatres will remain open in the state while all the political, religious gatherings and sports events are banned," said Tope.

This comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus. Tope said that the number of positive coronavirus cases may increase hence everyone should take precautions to help contain the spread of the virus.

"The number of positive coronavirus cases may increase hence everyone should take precautions. I appeal to people to not pay heed to rumours. There is no need to panic. The isolation beds are available in all districts of the state. We are seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's permission to start testing labs," he said. Earlier today, the Indian Navy said that 44 Indian citizens who have been evacuated from Iran, have been shifted to the Naval quarantine facility at Mumbai.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that so far 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 64 are Indians, and the rest are foreign nationals. Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air pleads for more as Oslo offers first aid to stricken travel industry

Norways government took steps to safeguard its aviation industry and its budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle warned of its possible collapse without further aid, as the coronavirus did more damage to the global travel sector on Friday. In ...

Unadkat says hunger for India comeback stronger than ever, gets Pujara backing

Now that he is a Ranji Trophy winner, Jaydev Unadkat hopes that people will not talk only about his IPL riches and says the hunger to make an India comeback has never been stronger following a sensational season. Saurashtra skipper and lead...

Court grants bail to 3 alleged PFI members in northeast Delhi riots case

A court here granted bail on Friday to three alleged members of the Popular Front of India PFI, including its Delhi president and state secretary, arrested for their involvement in anti-CAA protests and the communal riots in northeast Delhi...

ECB on back foot as Lagarde bungles virus message

The European Central Bank was engaged in an unprecedented rearguard action on Friday after chief Christine Lagarde drew fire from investors and even heads of state for what they saw as a clumsy response to the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020