CZA directs all zoos to screen visitors for coronavirus

The Central Zoo Authority on Friday directed all zoos in the country to screen visitors for coronavirus and maintain sanitation measures at entry and exit gates

In a health advisory for zoos, the CZA has also asked the staff to use masks, especially while dealing with the public, and to wash their hands regularly

Social distancing must be maintained at ticket windows and entry gates, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.