Man dies of heart attack while working out in gym

An 18-year-old man died of a heart attack in a gym in Dongari area of South Mumbai on Friday, the police said. The incident took place at Sadguru Fitness Gym in the morning.

Alim Hasan Raza Punjwani collapsed while working out, said a police official. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Autopsy report said that he died of a heart attack, the official added..

