Rajiv Chowk metro station premises sanitised amid coronavirus outbreak
The workers of Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation (DMRC) sanitised the metro station premises at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Friday as a preventive measure due to coronavirus pandemic.
The workers of Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation (DMRC) sanitised the metro station premises at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Friday as a preventive measure due to coronavirus pandemic. The workers were seen sanitising the staircases at the entry and exit of the metro station, and railings at the platform terminal as well.
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern over the alarming levels of spread and severity of the infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the Health Ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)
