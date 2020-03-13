No confirmed coronavirus case in MP so far, govt assures

No confirmed case of the coronavirus has been found in Madhya Pradesh so far, an official said on Friday. Of the 25 persons whose swab samples have been tested so far, none tested positive for the infection, Health Department's Additional Director Dr Veena Sinha said.

Reports of two samples were awaited, she added. As many as 751 people who had returned to the state from the countries hit by the coronavirus were identified and screened, she said.

As many as 342 persons have been put in home isolation, while the observation period of 358 persons was over, Sinha said. Passengers landing at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur airports from the countries affected by the virus are being screened, she said.

As a precautionary measure, the government on Friday ordered closure of schools as well as cinema halls. While schools, both government and private, will remain closed indefinitely till further order, cinema halls will remain closed till March 31, or as per further order.

