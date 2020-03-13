2 Tripura doctors suspended after death of accident victim

Two doctors of a state-run hospital in Tripura were suspended for negligence of duty that caused the death of an accident victim, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday. Bhaskar Debroy, an advocate by profession, was admitted to the Gobinda Ballabh Pant Hospital after meeting with an accident in Agartala's Dhaleswar area on March 6 and died on the same day due to medical negligence, the CMO said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met Debroy's family on March 11 and assured them of investigating the matter. The state Health department formed a four-member team to investigate the matter and found Dr Debashish Paul and Dr Ronit Das guilty of medical negligence, the CMO said.

Debroy's family alleged that he had sustained minor injuries in the accident. "My son met with an accident while on his way home on a motorbike. He sustained minor injuries on his hands and feet and his motorcycle was also not damaged. He did not get any treatment at the hospital," the deceased's mother, Kankana Debroy alleged.

Human rights activist and senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.