Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Global Health Index rank does not reflect true picture: Smriti Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:11 IST
India's Global Health Index rank does not reflect true picture: Smriti Irani

The Global Hunger Index, in which India ranked 102 out of 117 countries, does not reflect the true picture as it is a "flawed" measure of hunger, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the GHI should not be taken at face value as it is neither appropriate nor representative of hunger prevalent in a country.

"Out of its four components, only one component that is undernourishment is directly related to hunger. Two indicators namely stunting and wasting are outcomes of complex interactions of various other factors like sanitation, genetics, environment, and utilisation of food intake apart from hunger, which is taken as the causative and outcome factor for stunting and wasting in the GHI. "Also, there is hardly any evidence that the fourth indicator namely child mortality is an outcome of hunger," she said.

Further, the methodology used in compilation of the GHI is "flawed". The technique used for standardisation of indicator values puts more emphasis on child wasting and under five mortality which do not represent the hunger situation in the country's overall population. "Data used in the GHI report are sourced from international agencies which are not updated as per the latest data available in the country," Irani said. She said the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) 2016-18 (done under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) shows that India has made substantial improvement in two of the parameters used in the GHI.

"Our country's performance would have been better had the GHI score been calculated on the basis of CNNS/SRS data on stunting, wasting and under-five mortality. This method would have improved India's ranking position from 102 to 91," the minister claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AI cancels flights to Italy, South Korea, Kuwait; curtails services on five int'l routes

Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, South Korea and Kuwait besides curtailing services to France, Germany, Spain, Israel and Sri Lanka till April 30, the airline said on Friday, amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. An...

Three killed after falling into well in Bengal

Three persons died after falling into a well that was being dug in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred when a nine-feet-deep well was being dug in Dhenua village in Manteswar police station area,...

Canadian businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

A Canadian businessman who once played professional football pleaded guilty on Friday to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme in order to rig the results of his sons SAT exams. Federal prosecutors in Bos...

BJP, Cong, NPF nominees file nominations for Manipur's lone RS

Candidates of the BJP, Congress and the Naga Peoples Front NPF on Friday filed their nominations for the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Manipur, where elections will be held on March 26. Besides Manipurs titular king Leisemba Sanajaoba who is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020