2 foreign nationals give police, medical authorites the slip

Alapuzha, Mar 13 (PTI): Two foreign tourists, admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward of the medical college hospital here following fever and cough, allegedly gave police and hospital authorities the slip on Friday, police said. The two from the UK, in their 20s, also refused to give samples for testing, the police said.

The tourists had gone to the hospital with fever and were sent to the isolation ward, but were not prepared to be there and left the place, they said. The two had not given their passport details also to the hospital, Alapuzha Superintendent of Police James Joseph told PTI.

They had come to Kochi from London via Doha on March 9, attended a kathakali show in Kochi, went for a houseboat ride the next day in Alapuzha, stayed at a Fort Kochi resort, before going to Varkala near Thiruvananthapuram before returning to Alapuzha, according to police. They came to the Alapuzha medical college hospital complaining of fever, cough and stomach upset.

The doctor had admitted to the isolation ward. The two, however, absconded in the evening without giving their samples, police said..

