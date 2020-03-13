Three killed after falling into well in Bengal

Three persons died after falling into a well that was being dug in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred when a nine-feet-deep well was being dug in Dhenua village in Manteswar police station area, an officer said.

The preliminary probe found that water from a nearby well gushed into the pit that was being dug, trapping 42- year-old labourer Zakir Sheikh inside it, he said. When Zakir sought help, 39-year-old Fakir Sheikh, the person on whose land the well was being dug, jumped inside to rescue him but he also got trapped, the officer said.

Hearing cries for help from the two persons, 36-year- old Liaquat Sheikh, a labourer working at a neighbouring house, also jumped into the well to rescue them but he too got stuck, he said. Friday being a Jumma, most of the villagers were offering prayers at the local mosque when the incident happened and the cries for help went unheard, the officer said.

The three persons were later found dead and their bodies were fished out, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added..

