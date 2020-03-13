Left Menu
No decision on shutting schools, colleges yet, says Guj govt

  Ahmedabad
  13-03-2020
The Gujarat government on Friday said as of now it does not have any plans to close schools and colleges like some other states due to the coronavirus threat. No confirmed coronavirus case has been found in Gujarat so far, and all 68 samples of suspected cases collected so far came out negative, an official release said.

"We are taking all necessary steps to stop the spread of the virus. Till now not a single case of coronavirus has been found. We do not have any immediate plans to shut schools, colleges and markets," Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters here. "The Central government has issued guidelines, asking all the states to avoid organizing seminars and other large gatherings....we will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to decide on restrictions which are needed to contain the virus," Patel added.

Over 28,000 passengers arriving from other countries have been screened at the Ahmedabad international airport so far. Similarly, over 2,400 crew members on board 68 ships have been screened at the 17 ports in Gujarat to date.

As many as 572 isolation beds and 204 ventilators have been kept ready at government hospitals, an official release said..

