2 held for stealing 16 mobiles when owners were busy chatting

The Marine Drive police in south Mumbai on Friday arrested two persons who stole 16 mobile phones while their owners were engrossed in conversation with friends, an official said on Friday. The arrested accused were identified as Harish alias Harry Roshan Vishwakarma (20) and Ganesh Kharwa (19), while another accused Sanjay Kharwa is absconding, the official said.

The accused persons used to roam at the Marine Drive sea shore in the evening and target mobile phones kept aside by people engaged in animated chat with their friends, he said. After reviewing complaints in this regard, DCP Sangramsingh Nishandar instructed policemen to stop such incidents, following which Senior Police Inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath and his team laid a trap in the Marine Drive area and nabbed both the accused on Friday, the official said.

Both the accused have admitted their involvement in at least 16 incidents of mobile phone thefts, he said adding nine mobile phones have been recovered from them..

