3 held for extorting money from truck drivers in Ghaziabad

Three persons who posed as policemen and extorted money from truck drivers in Masuri area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district have been arrested, an official said on Friday. The SHO of the area has also been suspended for dereliction of duty, he said. Those held have been identified as Shazad, Intzar and Guddu alias Aflatoon, said Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

He said two police belts and caps, a motorcycle and Rs 6,200 cash were recovered from them. After receiving several complaints of money being extorted from commuters and truck drivers by fake policemen, a DSP was directed to investigate the matter, Naithani said.

On the basis of his report, Inspector Umesh Panwar was suspended as he was unaware about such incidents taking place in the area, the SSP added. Naithani told PTI that an "Operation Clean" was launched in the district for keeping a check on delinquent police personnel and over a dozen officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty. “Last month I had issued orders that there would be no checking of the vehicles without uniform and name plate. Stringent action would be initiated in case any incident would comes to my knowledge and the concerned station house officer (SHO) or police outpost incharge would be punished,” the SSP said.

Anti-crime help line number 9454403434 has been issued on which people can inform about such incidents. Name of the complainant will not be revealed, the officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

