Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parl Panel flags shortage of Rs 60K crore for defence modernisation

The Parliamentary standing committee on Defence on Friday flagged the shortage in allocation of the defence budget for modernisation saying it would affect the acquisition of the latest weaponry for the Armed Forces.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:19 IST
Parl Panel flags shortage of Rs 60K crore for defence modernisation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Parliamentary standing committee on Defence on Friday flagged the shortage in allocation of the defence budget for modernisation saying it would affect the acquisition of the latest weaponry for the Armed Forces. The Committee said it feels and desires that to develop, and acquire the most modern state of the art fighting platforms, which can match Northern and Western neighbours, the requisite allocation to the Capital Head is very essential.

The Standing Committee on Defence in its report said: "The Committee are of the view that the considerable shortage in the allocation of the budget in the Capital Head, which is 35 per cent less the projection, would affect the acquisition of latest weaponry, aircraft, ships, tanks and capital intensive projects including land, building and other infrastructure." In its report, the Committee noted that during the year 2020-21, the Defence Ministry has been allocated Rs 1.13 lakh crore in the Capital Budget against the projection of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore, which amounts to the shortage of Rs.61,968.06 crore and out of this head for the Services only Rs. 1,02,432 crore was allocated against the projection of Rs. 1,61,849.20 crore, leaving a gap of Rs. 59,416.63 crore.

The Committee cited Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Lt Gen SK Saini as saying: "First is the ideal ratio between revenue and capital budget. Now, 60:40 is an ideal ratio which is a guideline. As I mentioned in my opening statement, we have unsettled borders; we have a very constrained internal security environment in Jammu and Kashmir and also in the North-Eastern parts of India where you require boots on the ground and therefore, you need to have a large standing Army." The VCOAS said this is one of the causes that the ratio at the moment is more biased towards revenue expenditure than capital acquisitions.

"We are leveraging technology, where we can reduce the manpower, which is deployed to undertake such missions which are there. We are also having other measures in place where we can reduce the revenue expenditure with respect to better efficiency in spending and getting more value for money. This is an ongoing process and it is being done, but largely because of the kind of tasks which we are required to perform at this juncture, this ratio is what it is," said Lt Gen Saini. Saini while underlining that there will always be a gap between "our projections and the allocations", said: "Therefore, our expertise lies in marrying that differential between our projections and the allocations. As was brought out in the presentation by the Director-General, Financial Planning, we have undertaken a number of measures to bridge this gap. It affects certain domains where you are unable to spend the money." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

68-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Delhi; second casualty in country

India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the Health Ministry saying a 68-year-old woman, whose son with a travel history abroad had tested positive, died in Delhi. The death was caused due to co-morbidity diabete...

Govt approves tax reimbursement scheme for exporters

The government on Friday approved a scheme for reimbursement of taxes and duties, which were not refunded previously, to exporters with a view to give boost to the countrys dwindling outbound shipments. A decision to approve the Remission o...

Coronavirus: DoT relaxes work from home norms for IT-ITeS firms

The Department of Telecom DoT has relaxed certain norms for Other Service Providers OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home WFH amid the coronavirus outbreak. These include exemptions in requirement of security deposit and agreement...

Ex-official held in C'garh for 'illegal' felling of trees

The Chhattisgarh forest department has arrested a former official of the joint venture of NMDC and CMDC for alleged illegal felling of trees in a forest area for the proposed mining at Bailadila iron ore in Dantewada district early last yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020