Manipur government formulates regulations to tackle COVID-19

The Manipur government has issued regulations to deal with coronavirus, an official statement released by the Health Department said on Friday. The state government is of the opinion that the ordinary provisions of law for time being are insufficient for the purpose as the disease is assumed as dangerous epidemic, the statement signed by the Deputy Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, S Lengen, said.

Under the regulations, authorised persons such as the director of the health services at the state level, including deputy commissioners, chief medical officers and medical officers-in-charge of community health centres are also among the authorised individuals. All hospitals should have COVID-19 screening corners or centres for the screening of suspected cases, it said.

The statement also mentioned that during the screening process, records related to the travel history of all persons are to be noted, particularly if the individual or individuals visited countries where the deadly virus has caused havoc. Authorised persons can admit any suspected individual at a quarantine centre for 14 days and another 14 days at his residence..

