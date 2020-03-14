Left Menu
Coronavirus: 4 including Peruvian national admitted in isolation ward

A Peruvian national and three Indians including a nine-month-old child have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital here with symptoms of novel coronavirus, a senior official of the state health department said on Saturday. The 27-year-old man from Peru has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID Hospital and his blood and swab samples have been sent for examination, the official said.

The man has a history of asthma and bronchitis and is down with fever and cough, both symptoms of novel coronavirus, he said. Two Indians, who had travelled to Mayapur, the headquarters of the ISKCON during the Holi festival last week, have been kept under watch at the same ward, the official said.

"One of the two recently returned from Saudi Arabia and complained of fever and cold. Their blood samples and swabs have been collected," he added. The nine-month-old child, who has a history of travelling from Kuwait, is also undergoing treatment at the isolation ward, the official added.

Meanwhile, all the five people including an Italian couple and a Thai national, who were admitted to the isolation ward, were discharged from the Beliaghata ID Hospital after testing negative for novel coronavirus, he added..

