Missing boy found dead in Jaipur

The body of a 13-year-old boy, who had gone missing, was found lying along a roadside here on Saturday, police said. Nitin Sankhla, a resident of Malpura missing since Friday evening, was found dead this morning in Vigyan Nagar locality, they said.

It appears the boy was strangled to death, said Ramnagaria Station House Officer Virendra Singh. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, the SHO added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.