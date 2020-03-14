Left Menu
Coronavirus impact: Bombay HC to hear only urgent matters

  Mumbai
  Updated: 14-03-2020 16:14 IST
The Bombay High Court on Saturday said the functioning of the court will be restricted only to urgent matters for a week from March 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Ad-interim and interim relief orders shall continue to operate during this period, it said.

A circular issued by the high court registrar general noted that the Union and Maharashtra governments have advised against mass congregations. "The Acting Chief Justice is pleased to direct that the functioning of the Courts in High Court as well as its Benches functioning at Nagpur, Aurangabad and the High Court of Bombay at Goa for a week commencing from Monday, 16th March, 2020 shall be restricted to urgent matters," the circular said.

"Advocates, litigants and parties in persons may mention their matters showing the urgency before the concerned Courts and upon satisfaction about the urgency, the Court shall hear such matter," it said. Orders of Ad-interim and interim relief subsisting in the matter shall continue to operate, the circular said.

As of now there are 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra..

