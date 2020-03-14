2 arrested with smuggled gold worth Rs 1.13 crore from station

Two persons were arrested from a railway station near Kolkata with 2.7 kg gold of Myanmar origin, officials said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the two persons were arrested on Friday by sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from the Dakshineswar station soon after they got down the Kanchanjunga Express, officials said.

The DRI men found 2.7 kg smuggled gold, valued at Rs 1.13 crore, from them, following which they were arrested. The smuggled gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, they said.

In the current financial year, the DRI has so far seized around 278 kg of smuggled gold in the West Bengal and Sikkim region..

